Short Interest in Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Decreases By 71.7%

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

