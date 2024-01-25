Short Interest in Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Decreases By 71.7%

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Next 15 Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NXFNF remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.
Next 15 Group Company Profile
