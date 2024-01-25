Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Rises By 1,063.8%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 1,063.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:RGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.29.
Royce Global Value Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Global Value Trust
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.