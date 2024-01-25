Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Rises By 1,063.8%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 1,063.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.29.

Royce Global Value Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 83.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

