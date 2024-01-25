Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Rises By 1,063.8%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 1,063.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:RGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 83.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

