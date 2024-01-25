Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Drops By 69.8%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 85,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPAR Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPAR Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

