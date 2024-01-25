Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declines By 69.2%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 100,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,943. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
