Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declines By 69.2%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 100,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,943. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $778,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,039,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 155,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 147,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

