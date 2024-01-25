Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Drops By 64.0%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaz Energy stock remained flat at $2.61 during trading on Thursday. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark began coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.