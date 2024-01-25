Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €50.76 ($55.17) and last traded at €51.38 ($55.85). 603,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.98 ($56.50).

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.32.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

