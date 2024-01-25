Simulations Plus, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.5 %

SLP opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $787.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $43,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,722.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,208,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,178,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,722.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

