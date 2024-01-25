SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.26

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $258.03 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017773 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,113.21 or 1.00070279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00200810 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003658 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,742,236.0224144 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25301646 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $23,173,817.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

