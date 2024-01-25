SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Get SLM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.86. 5,027,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SLM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.