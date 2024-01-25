Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sompo Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. 3,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.44. Sompo has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $26.10.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.