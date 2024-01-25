SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.43. Approximately 150,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 75,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $650.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 274,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

