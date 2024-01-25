SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 1,871,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,381. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

