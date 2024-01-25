SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the December 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZB remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

