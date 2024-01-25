Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 34,928 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Xtant Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

XTNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 24,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.92. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Xtant Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.