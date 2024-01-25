Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,841 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 466,801 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,600,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 239,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 234,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 1,320,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.