Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $433,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $12.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,083,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,665,359. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

