Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,017 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 375,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $72.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

