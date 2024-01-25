Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 399,973 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after acquiring an additional 69,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,591,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,386,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

