Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 2,858,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

