Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.91. 652,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,088. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.