Synthetix Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00007901 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $965.10 million and $23.29 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 304,411,607 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

