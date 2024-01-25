Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.350-20.680 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $6.99 on Thursday, hitting $424.91. The company had a trading volume of 301,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,935. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $847,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

