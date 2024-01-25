Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.81. 894,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 538,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 637.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

