Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

TXT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. 1,861,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Textron has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Textron by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,931,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,415,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

