The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys $20,130,935.04 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSXMA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 81,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,022,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.