Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 10,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 18,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Trakm8 Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.25 million, a P/E ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Trakm8 Company Profile

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

