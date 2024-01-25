TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.
Shares of TRST stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
