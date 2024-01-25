Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.1 %

TRMK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.55. 115,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRMK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trustmark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,088,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after acquiring an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.