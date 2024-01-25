UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.

Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,113,644 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,336,620 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for 100.0% of Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $104,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

Shares of PATH traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 6,921,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,521. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

