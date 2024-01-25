Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,947 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $133,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $241.57. 4,154,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,688. The company has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

