United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

United Airlines Trading Up 5.0 %

UAL stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

