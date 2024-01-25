Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 66.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Value Line Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 393.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

