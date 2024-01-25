Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 643,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 112,527 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 743,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,536,000 after buying an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $173.16. 1,077,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $173.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

