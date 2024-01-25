Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.36. 866,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,975. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $325.70. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

