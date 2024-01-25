Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $325.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

