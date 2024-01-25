Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 318,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.61. 277,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

