Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,181. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $103.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.