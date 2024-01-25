Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,578. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $151.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

