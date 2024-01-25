Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

