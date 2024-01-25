Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.7% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

