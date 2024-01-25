Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Webster Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE WBS opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

