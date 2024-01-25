William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on William Penn Bancorporation

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.