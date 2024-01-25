WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAT. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 20.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

About WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

