Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.36. 1,188,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,410. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.29 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.28 and a 200 day moving average of $241.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,231.25, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

