Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,904,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

