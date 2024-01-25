Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.18. 4,174,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $270.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.10 and a 1 year high of $285.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,701,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,418,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.62, for a total transaction of $4,179,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,701,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,418,870.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,425,805 shares of company stock worth $366,959,645 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

