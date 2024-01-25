Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

Accenture stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $371.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,424. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.17 and its 200-day moving average is $323.62. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

