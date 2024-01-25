Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 3,117,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,378. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

