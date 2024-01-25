Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $767.13. 3,123,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,313. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $699.15 and a 200 day moving average of $617.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

