Wrapmanager Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

